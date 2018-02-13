GUWAHATI: The National Investigation Agency and 210 COBRA Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation have arrested another National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) member from Guwahati city of Assam.

The accused was wanted in the December 23 killings by the NDFB and the 2014 assault in Kokrajhar's Pakriguri.

At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed in a firing initiated by the NDFB in Pakriguri area of Kokrajhar on December 23.