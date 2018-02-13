NEW DELHI: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said Pakistan does not deserve friendly relations with any country.

Taking part in a question and answer session at the ANI-organised India Infracon 2018 here, Pradhan lambasted Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations and terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan is not a country which deserves friendly relations with any country. Some people want talks, we did that initially with all honesty, but Pakistan is now crossing all limits,” Pradhan said.

The Minister assured that Indian Army will give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

In a recent anti-India activity, Pakistan backed terrorists attacked an army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu on Saturday.

At least five army personnel and a civilian were killed in the attack at Sunjwan Army base.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said Pakistan will pay for the Sunjwan attack.