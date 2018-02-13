CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police today launched it’s Facebook page, twitter account and YouTube

channel to counter the growing threat of gangsters and criminals.

Also taking a digital leap in strengthening its capabilities to meet the contemporary law and order challenges, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project for tracking of crimes and criminals was rolled out.

Punjab DGP Suresh Arora aggressively took on the social media with Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh formally launching their online campaign. With this, the Facebook page of Punjab Police

(www.facebook.com/PunjabPoliceIndia), Twitter account of Punjab Police (www.twitter.com/PunjabPolice), Twitter account of DGP and youtube channel of Punjab

Police have gone live.

The social media campaign of the police will go a long way in bridging the gap between the police and the citizens, and also at tackling the abuse of social media by gangsters and criminals seeking to

spread terror in the state, Amarinder said at the launch ceremony.

The social media accounts will provide an effective forum for information dissemination/feedback / complaint channelling, said Amarinder, urging the police to harness the social media power

effectively, for the mutual benefit of the force and the citizens.

He called upon the police to use the social media in a productive manner to connect with various sections of the society, particularly the youth, in order to provide transparent, responsive and

effective policing. Social media can be of immense help in effectively handling law and order situations, prevention and detection of crimes, and other aspects of policing, he said.

Arora said the police would use the three Social Media platforms (Facebook, Twitter & YouTube) to come closer to the people.

The CCTN `Go-Live’ roll-out has set the stage for the state to go paperless in terms of FIRs and General Diaries, which will now be updated online by the police officials, who will eventually also be provided tablets for this purpose.

Punjab has joined the ranks of the few states in the country to roll it out. While 13-year-old data (FIRs and General Diaries) have already been digitized as part of this project, all future data will be uploaded live from now on.

The project, which now covers 600 locations, including 400 Police Stations and higher offices from Sub-Division to State level, currently has a database of 13 years (2005 to 2017) for about 7.6 Lakh

FIRs and total 29 Lakh records of different investigation related forms, which can be searched and retrieved from the database online.

The police stations are connected through 512 KB connections, which are proposed to be upgraded to optical fibre by June-July this year at a cost of Rs. 26 crore, of which Rs 12 crore has already been

released.

Going a step further, hand-held devices (Tablets) will be given to all field officers to enable data entry from anywhere, particularly from field locations. Development of mobile and web-based Apps for investigating officers and supervisory officers is also high on the agenda.