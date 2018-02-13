AGARTALA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said it is the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that Congress president Rahul Gandhi described himself as a “Janeudhaari Hindu”.

“It our victory that Rahul Gandhi, whose ancestors used to say that they are 'accidental Hindus', today says that he is a 'Janeudhaari Hindu',” Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Tripura’s Sabroom.

The UP Chief Minister is in Tripura to campaign for the BJP, which is trying to uproot the Left Front government that is ruling Tripura for the last 25 years.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 18, while the counting of votes will be done on March 3.

The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The BJP is contesting 51 seats, while the IPFT has fielded nine candidates.