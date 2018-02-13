NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today expressed shock at the murder of the party's youth wing leader in Kerala's Kannur district and hoped the perpetrators of the "cowardly" act are brought to justice soon.

Gandhi also conveyed his condolences to the family of the slain youth Congress leader TH Shuhaib.

"I'm shocked to hear about the murder of Kerala AYC General Secretary, T H Shuhaib. I hope the perpetrators of this cowardly act are brought to justice soon. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," the Congress president tweeted.

Youth Congress leader and Mattanur party Block Secretary Shuhaib was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers in Kannur district.

The incident occurred late last night when four assailants came in a car and hurled crude bombs and attacked the victim and two other party members with machetes.

Congress Working Committee member and former defence minister A K Antony said the killing of Shuhaib was the latest episode of "red terror" unleashed by ruling the CPI(M).