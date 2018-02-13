Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Congress loses wherever Rahul goes for the election campaign. (Photo | ANI)

BENGALURU: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a dig at the Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his relentless ‘temple visits’ while terming it an 'election gimmick.'

Addressing media in Bengaluru, Javadekar said, “Rahul is now on temple spree. Now their (Congress) advertisements are also in saffron. Earlier they were pseudo-secularists, now they are pseudo-Hinduist. People understand what is election gimmick and what is true devotion.”

He further said that the Congress loses wherever Rahul goes for the election campaign.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka, We welcome him because wherever he goes for the election campaign, Congress loses and BJP wins,” he added.

The Congress scion is on a four-day tour titled Jana Aashirwada Yatre to poll-bound Karnataka.

On the first day of his visit, Rahul visited the Huligemma Temple and the Gavi Siddeswara Mutt in Koppal district.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in the first quarter of this year.