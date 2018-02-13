JAIPUR: Congress declared the Rajasthan Budget for 2018-19 presented on Monday as an "election budget" while the ruling BJP's state unit chief Ashok Parnami termed it as inclusive as it cares for all sections of society.

State Congress chief Sachin Pilot said that the budget could be seen carrying an impact of recent defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed in the bypolls held for the Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly constituency.

Also, it tries to lure voters for the ensuing assembly elections, he said, noting VAT has not been reduced on petrol and diesel and there is no noting for enhancing employment generation.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also alleged that all sections of the society have been disappointed with this budget. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje failed to draw a well-chalked out strategy for development of the state, he said adding that nothing concrete has been done for farmers, who need a complete waiver on their loans as they are not getting fair price rate on crops.

He also felt sorry as there was no announcement for the start of second phase of Jaipur Metro project and the Dungarpur-Banswara-Ratlam railway line.

Parnami, at a press conference, claimed that Vasundhara Raje has fulfilled 500 promises out of total 611 made while releasing 'Suraj' (good governance) declaration during her first budget.

On Monday, while announcing her last budget, she made a room for implementing the remaining 111 schemes too, he added.

He said that the Vasundhara Raje government has taken a "bold" step by giving a loan waiver to farmers, he said adding that Congress should be blamed for its "anti-farmer" policies due to which farmers remained neck-deep in loans.

He also referred to the formation of a trader welfare board which will hear the problems of traders and give them a way forward, while 1, 08,000 youth will get an employment as declared in the budget.

"The CM has also cared for female section and ensured that along with Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao, 'betis' (daughters) should also be employed. Hence allowances have been increased for anganwadi and mini-anganwadi workers," Parnami said.

"Under the Menstrual Hygiene Scheme, along with stake holder sensitisation, announcement has been made for distribution of sanitary napkins worth Rs 76 crore to females under the age-group of 15 to 45," he added.