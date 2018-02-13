Army personnel frisk a man near the site of gun-battle between the security forces personnel and militants at Karan Nagar in Srinagar on Monday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: After an overnight lull, an encounter between security forces and terrorists hiding in a building in Karan Nagar area in Srinagar resumed today, as authorities imposed precautionary restrictions in parts of the city in wake of the operation, officials said.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official said the gunbattle between terrorists and security forces resumed at daybreak this morning. He said the security forces were preparing for a final assault when the terrorists opened fire.

No new casualty has been reported today.

A CRPF jawan was killed and a policeman was injured in the encounter yesterday. The CRPF has claimed it thwarted the attempt by terrorists to attack its camp in Karan Nagar area.

The incident came days after Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers. Three terrorists were also killed in retaliation by the Army.

In wake of the security operation underway in Karan Nagar, authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - to maintain law and order, a police official said.

Restrictions have been imposed in eight police station areas as a precautionary measure, the official said.

He said curbs, under Section 144 of the CrPc, have been imposed in Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Kralkhud, Shaheedgunj and Karan Nagar police station areas.