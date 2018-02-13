According to defence sources, the deceased is identified as Javed (32), a resident of PB road in Harihara, Davanagere district. He was attached to an engineer regiment of the Indian Army located at Secunderabad. Javed was serving in the Army since 14 years. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Lt Col Manish Ojha, defence spokesperson, Rajasthan said, “Today, during the demolition firing, being conducted in Pokharan by an Engineer Regiment of Indian Army, as part of its Annual Training Firing Practice, a shaped charge exploded accidentally, resulting in an unfortunate fatal casualty of one soldier and injuring four others."

All injured were evacuated by air to Military Hospital in Jodhpur. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of accident, he added.