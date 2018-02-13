NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Centre of having a "non-existent" policy for Kashmir and blamed the BJP-PDP alliance for the bloodshed in the region.

He also attacked the prime minister, saying while he was "dithering", soldiers were paying with their blood because of the "opportunistic" alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

"PDP says 'talks' with Pakistan. BJP Defence Minister says 'Pakistan will pay the price'. While our soldiers pay with their blood for BJP/PDP's opportunistic alliance and non-existent Kashmir policy; Modi Ji dithers," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has often attacked the government on Kashmir and its alliance with the PDP in the state.