The power of prayer

Srinagar finally received the first snowfall of this winter on Monday. The white blanket of snow brought smiles on the faces of people and an end to the long dry spell. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir had not received any rain or snowfall this winter. In fact, it has been unusually warm this season. Even the 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan, which started on December 21 last year and ended on January 31, saw a prolonged dry spell. On Thursday, special prayers were held at a religious seminar, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, in Lal Bazar area of downtown Srinagar for rains and snow. Hundreds of people from Srinagar and other parts of the Valley attended the special prayers. It seems the prayers finally moved the weather gods to shower mercy on the people.

Helpline for public grievances

The administration in Srinagar has set up a helpline for general public to register their complaints and grievances. The helpline with phone number 70511-12345 has been set up to ensure effective redressal of public grievances. As the government is currently functioning from Jammu, the winter capital, people in the Valley, who have been facing severe power crisis, have accused the PDP-BJP coalition government of leaving them high and dry. The district administration has set up help desk in the DC office to facilitate the people visiting there get their complaints addressed. Two officials will remain available during working hours on all weekdays to help the people.

Legal cover for ‘guest control’ order

After failing to implement its ‘guest control’ order to stop wasteful expenditure during wedding functions, the Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling bringing a legislation to restrict the number of guests at weddings and other parties. Consumer Affairs Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali has said the extravagant spending on weddings and other functions were a social menace and the government wants to put a stop to it. The government had last year issued an order putting restrictions on injudicious use of essential commodities during social, government and private functions, besides imposing a complete ban on use of amplifiers, loudspeakers and fire crackers during such events. The order limited the number of guests to be invited for daughter’s wedding to 500, which includes the baraatis, while for son’s wedding the number of guests is not supposed to exceed 400. Although people welcomed the ‘guest control’ order, it could not be implemented properly because some banquet hall owners challenged it in court.

Court orders closure of unregistered spice mills

The High Court has directed the state government to close all unregistered spice mills. The court order follows the February 7 raid by Drug and Food Control Organisation on two spice factories in Srinagar during which 45 quintals of spices was recovered. The samples seized were found adulterated with dangerous industrial dyes. Further analysis is being conducted. The court directed the authorities to seal the two factories and other unregistered spice mills and produce a list of all the registered and unregistered enterprises dealing with spices. The court also expressed deep concern over roadside food stalls selling pickles and other eatables in the Valley. The authorities were directed to check the food stalls and file a status report and implement the Food Safety and Standard Act in letter and spirit. People have been complaining that adulterated and substandard food items and medicines were being sold.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

