Thai Airways flight suffers tyre burst while landing at Mumbai airport
By ANI | Published: 13th February 2018 02:12 AM |
Last Updated: 13th February 2018 06:47 AM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: The tyre of a Thai Airways flight travelling from Bangkok to Mumbai suffered tyre burst while landing at Mumbai Airport late on Monday night.
The flight was carrying 292 passengers onboard when the incident took place at around 10.50 pm.
No casualties were reported due to the incident.
All the runways of the airport were made operational after an initial checking.