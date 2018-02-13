RAIPUR: Three naxals, one of them carrying a cash reward on his head, were arrested today from insurgency-hit Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The cadres were nabbed near Ehakli rivulet in forest under Mardapal police station limits when a joint team of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and District Force was out on a search operation, Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag told PTI.

One of the arrested, Nildhar alias Guddu (25), was active as an LOS (local organisation squad) member, while two others- Ginnu (25) and Ghassuram (30)- were janmilitia members, he said.

"Guddu was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head," he added.

An 8-kg tiffin bomb, Maoist banners and literature were recovered from the possession of the two janmilitia members, he said.

"During their interrogation, they admitted that the explosive was meant to target the security forces during their operation in the region," the ASP said.

The trio was allegedly involved in several incidents, including planting of IEDs and attacks on police parties, he added.