SHILLONG: BJP president Amit Shah will address two election rallies in Meghalaya on Friday, state party president Shibun Lyngdoh said today.

He is scheduled to address one rally at Jowai at 12 noon and another one at Malki ground here at 3 pm.

Local music icon Lou Majaw whom the party has roped in for campaigning will perform before Amit Shah addresses the rally, Shibun told PTI.

The BJP is contesting in 47 of the 60 seats in the February 27 Assembly elections in Meghalaya.