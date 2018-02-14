JABALPUR: The Indian Army’s intelligence wing on Wednesday detained a Lt. Colonel in Jabalpur in connection with a case of honey trap, said sources.

“Army officer of Lt Colonel rank has been detained in Jabalpur over a honey trap case. Officer is working in the Jabalpur workshop and has been detained by the counter intelligence wing of the Army,” the sources said.

The sources further added that the detention was done on the basis of the officer’s suspicious conduct.

“He came under radar after a big amount of money was transferred into his account. The observation is that he leaked documents after receiving the money,” the sources said.