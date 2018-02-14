JAIPUR: A 51-year-old subordinate BSF officer was today killed after he suffered a fatal bullet shot at his post along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, officials said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Maan Singh was found dead with a single shot bullet wound, they said, adding it is yet to be ascertained if he intentionally shot himself to commit suicide or his rifle went off accidentally.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, they added.

The incident occurred at around 9 am when the official was deployed at a camp in the Anupgarh sector, they said.

The ASI, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, was on an observation duty at the camp of the BSF's 104th battalion, they said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered by the border guarding force to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident, they said, adding local police is also probing the matter.