SANGLI: Congress leader and former Maharashtra MLA Hafizbhai Dhature died of heart failure at a hospital here, family members said today.

He was 77 and is survived by wife, a son and three daughters.

Dhature suffered a heart attack on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Miraj. The former legislator died of heart failure last night, they said.

The veteran Congress leader represented Miraj in this western Maharashtra district in the Assembly for one term.