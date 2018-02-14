JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today directed setting up of a committee to look into cases where rent is due from police and other security agencies for using industrial estates.

The chief minister directed the committee, which will be headed by Chief Secretary B B Vyas, to conclude the process at the earliest.

Mehbooba passed the directions while chairing the seventh Industrial Advisory Committee meeting here, an official spokesman said.

She said her government took many reformative steps to encourage and instill confidence among the industry.

The government is working to facilitate the industry and trading community as the state is first on many counts to incentivise business and industry, she said, adding Jammu and Kashmir is the first state to roll out incentives under GST and major reforms in labour laws were undertaken by the present government.

It was informed in the meeting that the process of providing round the clock power supply to industrial estates is on with laying of infrastructure, cables and transformers, the spokesman said.