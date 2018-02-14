The message comes in the wake of an onslaught on the Saffron brigade by the Congress, which has accused the BJP and the RSS of spreading hate in society.

NEW DELHI: With two red hearts, a white moustache and a saffron scarf, the Congress today posted on Valentine's Day a sketch that sought to spread the message of love.

The party's Twitter post showed the colourful sketch of a young girl and a boy holding a heart each and sitting dolefully on the two ends of an enormous moustache sported by a man who has a saffron scarf draped around his neck.

The man's image is cropped.

This day and every day, we hope that love continues to win over hate. #ValentinesDay #JanKiBaat pic.twitter.com/JirJrZqzb8 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2018

"This day and every day, we hope that love continues to win over hate," the party said on its official Twitter handle along with the sketch.

The tweet also carried the hashtag 'JanKiBaat'.

