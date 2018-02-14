BHOPAL: An army officer in Jabalpur has been detained and is being questioned by the counter-intelligence wing of the military after they found an unusually large amount of money deposited in his financial accounts.

The officer, a Lieutenant Colonel of the Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, was posted at the 506 Army Base Workshop (ABW) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The ABW is mainly responsible for the upkeep of infantry small arms and mortars. But its services have also been used by the Ordnance Factory Board’s Gun Carriage Factory that makes wheeled and towable platforms of howitzers.

A source said that for the last six months, the officer used social media to stay in touch with a woman suspected to be working for the ISI. “His equipment has been seized and will be subjected to forensic tests,” said an officer. This means his computer and mobile devices were being scrutinized.

Last week, an Air Force officer based in New Delhi was handed over to the police after being questioned by the counter-intelligence wing. The Group Captain was allegedly befriended by a woman over a social networking website. He had also allegedly used instant messaging services on his mobile phone to pass on information from the Air Headquarters, where he was posted in the directorate of training.

There are strict directives from services’ headquarters to the officers and ranks that they should not use mobile phones and social networking sites.