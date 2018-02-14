Aerial view of the bridge constructed in the Maoist-hotbed of Sukma in Chhattisgarh. | Express

RAIPUR: Security forces busted a naxal camp and recovered a huge cache of explosive materials in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said today.

The camp was located in the hills of Jongeras under Kukanar police station limits.

A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and district force of police carried out the operation last evening, Deputy Inspector General of Police (south Bastar) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Kukanar is 450 km from the state capital.

Naxals fled the camp when the security forces reached the area, the DIG said.

During search, eight bullet-proof jackets looted by naxals from CRPF jawans after ambushes, a huge quantity of detonators and gelatin rods, cordex wire, batteries, five steel tiffins of various sizes used to make explosive devices and Maoist uniforms were seized from the camp, he said.