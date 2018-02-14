JAIPUR: Jaipur accounted for the maximum number of loot cases with women among Rajasthan's police districts during 2014 to January 2018, home department said today.

In a written reply to a question raised by ruling party MLA Gyandeo Ahuja, the department informed the House that a total of 1,931 cases related to loot of cash, mobile and jewellery with women were registered from January 1, 2014 to January 31, 2018 in 42 police districts of Rajasthan.

In Jaipur, maximum of 233 such cases were registered in east Jaipur , followed by 220 in west Jaipur, 197 in south Jaipur, 49 in Jaipur rural and 43 in north Jaipur, the department said.

Other police districts where such incidents were reported are Kota city with 121, Ajmer with 112 and Udaipur with 100 cases.

Out of the 1931 total cases, recovery was made in 832 cases and 1,835 accused were arrested during the corresponding period.