CHAKERI: An Army jawan died after being shot by his own rifle at a wedding reception in Kanpur’s Chakeri town.

The jawan had come to attend the reception of a friend when the incident took place yesterday.

“We received a call; they told us he was shot at the wedding ceremony. Later we again received a call saying he died. They are saying he was shot by his own rifle after someone accidentally hit it with legs but how was he hit in the chest?” the deceased’s sister raised doubt about her brother’s death.

Meanwhile, Kanpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Akhilesh Kumar Meena said “The Army jawan died after being shot by his own rifle. A case has been registered. The one who fired from the rifle has been arrested. Action will be taken”.

The Army jawan was posted in Ambala.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.