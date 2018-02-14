NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Urban Affairs will conduct an Annual Assessment of Liveability Standards in Cities that will involve yearly surveys and compilation of datasets across various indicators, their analysis, development of indexes and ranking of cities to help cities understand their baseline and pursue tangible outcomes.

The ministry developed a set of liveability standards that was launched in June 2017 with an objective of developing these standards to generate a liveability index and rate cities.

Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday that all these standards are also strongly linked to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the assessment will help India track and achieve these SDGs.

These indicators have been adapted from national and international indicator sets and service level benchmarks, and after extensive consultations with state governments, citizen through MyGov portal and peer review by sector experts.

Seventy-nine indicators have been organised in 15 distinct categories. The Session on Liveability Indicators, Data Sources and Collection Strategies focused on delving into every one of the 79 metrics, helping acquaint the city with the definition of the metrics and provide information on potential data sources.

Immediate feedback will be sought on each metric through an audience response system on the availability of data to support the metric and on the city’s level of comfort in terms of definitional clarity.

The categories

Governance, Health and Education, Safety, Identity and Culture, Economy and Pollution

Mixed Land Use and Compactness, Open Spaces, Urban Mobility and various Core Urban Services

These contribute to the four essential pillars of comprehensive development namely: Institutional, Social, Economic and Physical