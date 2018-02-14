NAGPUR: The Bajrang Dal in Maharashtra's Nagpur has threatened that couple, who will be found celebrating Valentine's day in public will be married off immediately.

The group of people even took a rally in Nagpur on Wednesday to protest against the celebration of Valentine's Day which they claim to be against Indian Culture.

"If they have the right to celebrate Valentine's day than we have the right to save our culture. We will take pandits with us and if we find someone in the garden we will get them married immediately," Manish Moriya, member of Nagpur Bajrang Dal told ANI.

Members of Bajrang Dal harass couples at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Later detained by police. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/SKM3bLJeVb — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018

A day ahead of Valentine's Day, posters with messages like 'Say no to Valentine's Day' and 'Love Jihad: Hindu girls beware' were witnessed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The Hindu outfit has also approached the pubs and restaurants in Hyderabad, asking them to boycott Valentine's Day celebrations.

Such incidents of moral policing by the right-wing outfit on this day are reported every year.