Ariz Khan alias Junaid one of the most wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist being taken to a court by Delhi Police Special Cell after his arrest in New Delhi on Wednesday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The arrested Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist, Ariz Khan was sent to 25 days of police remand by a Delhi court on Thursday.

Ariz Khan, alias Junaid, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Team on Wednesday, for his suspected involvement in the five bomb blast cases.

Khan is an expert bomb maker, conspirator, and executioner. He was associated with Atif Amin, who was killed in Batla House encounter in 2008. He was also wanted in 2007 UP blasts, 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, 2008 Ahmedabad blasts and had escaped from Batla House encounter.

A former Delhi Police Commissioner, Neeraj Kumar remarked that Khan’s arrest disproved doubts on the genuineness of Batla encounter, “Ariz Khan was the terrorist who was at the spot during Batla encounter but who managed to escape. His arrest proves that politically motivated theories given by some doubting the genuineness of Batla encounter were wrong.”

His arrest comes after one of India's most wanted terrorist, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, was arrested on January 22.

In the Batla House encounter that took place on September 18, 2008, Delhi Police killed IM terrorists Atif Amin and Mohamed Sajid and arrested two other suspects Mohd Saif and Zeeshan.

Khan had however managed to escape.