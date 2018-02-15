In this file photo a rescuer is seen during the operations to search for the bodies of the soldiers hit by an avalanche in Siachen.| PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government today issued a "medium danger avalanche" warning for the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir.

A low danger warning was issued for the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and districts like Ramban, Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil etc.

The warning was issued following an advisory by the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), an official spokesperson said.

On the basis of information received from SASE, medium danger avalanche warning was issued for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali and Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar in north Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

Low danger warning was issued for Ramban, Anantnag Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil, Udhampur, Leh, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kulgam districts, Bandipora-Kanzalwan-Gurez sector and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, he said.

People living in these avalanche prone areas were advised by the Disaster Management Authority to take precautionary measures.