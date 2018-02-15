NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday raked up five questions on curbing terror that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once lobbed at the UPA.

“Modiji, you don’t have answers to the same questions which you had asked us once upon a time. Please do answer us,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said after playing an old video showing then Gujarat chief minister Modi attacking the then Manmohan Singh government.

The questions listed by the Congress dwell on the sources of arms and ammunition and funds for terrorists, infiltration, surveillance of communication between terror groups and extradition of militants who flee India and operate from foreign lands.

“Modiji attacked us saying the Centre had jurisdiction and control over all these areas. Why has he not been able to act?” asked Singhvi.

The Congress’s criticism came days after the party said it would not comment on the government’s handling of security situations as the Sunjuwan attack was on.

Singhvi also cited the recommendations of a panel that probed the 2016 Pathankot air base attack to suggest ways to secure Army and Air Force camps and bases. He said even two years after the panel submitted its report in May 2016, the government’s response to its suggestions was slow.

“It is only after the Jammu and the Srinagar attacks that defence minister has finally approved a `1,487 crore fund for ‘access control systems’,” Singhvi said.