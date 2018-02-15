NEW DELHI: Diverging from the CPI(M)'s stand of having no understanding with the Congress in electoral politics, the CPI today announced it would take a state-specific approach to deal with secular democratic parties, including the Congress, to defeat the BJP in elections.

While releasing its draft political resolution, the CPI said electoral tactics had to take into consideration the objective political situation in a given state.

"As far as electoral tactics is concerned, it should be clearly understood that there cannot be one tactic for the entire country, although there is the common goal of ousting the BJP from power.

A tactic has to take into consideration the objective political situation in a given state and co-relation of political forces there," CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told reporters.

He said in the present political situation, there was need for the widest-possible mobilisation of secular, political and mass organisations to counter the fascistic offensive of the Modi government and the RSS.

The CPI leader said the formation of a secular democratic platform aimed only at electoral battles was not enough.

"Political parties will be free to draw their own electoral tactics as and when elections are announced, but launching of a mass resistance to fascism can not be delayed any more," Reddy said.

When questioned about the difference of opinion between the CPI and the CPI(M) regarding a political line, Reddy said, "both the Left parties are very close" and if there was a difference of opinion, "it will get solved".

"Yes, there are differences, but we will solve it.

Both parties will discuss these in their party congress," Reddy added.