Army personnel frisk a man near the site of gun-battle between the security forces personnel and militants at Karan Nagar in Srinagar on Monday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: The DG CRPF Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Thursday disclosed that out of turn promotion and a cash award would be given to constable Raghunath Gaite, who foiled a fidayeen attack on a paramilitary forces camp in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar this week.

“The jawan, who foiled the fidayeen attack on camp in Karan Nagar area Srinagar will get an out of turn promotion, besides a cash award,” announced DG CRPF told reporters at RTC Humhama in outskirts of Srinagar.

Constable Raghunath Gaite hailing from Nandura Maharashtra had foiled the fidayeen attack on 23 bn CRPF camp at Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Monday morning by firing on the militants, who attempted to storm the camp in the early hours.

After failing to storm the camp, the two fidayeen had taken refuge in a nearby under construction multi-storey building and were killed in 28-hour long gunfight. A CRPF jawan Mujahid Khan R/o Bihar was also killed and two security men injured in the gunfight.

The DG CRPF awarded DG’s Commendation Disc and Certificate to constable Raghunath and other jawans and officers, who participated in various anti-militancy operations including the one at Karan Nagar.

Talking to reporters on sidelines of the function, constable Raghunath said he noticed two suspected militants roaming around the CRPF camp carrying AK-47 guns and bags.

“I was manning an Observation Post in the CRPF camp and saw the two militants approaching towards the camp in the in the early hours. I opened fire on them and they took advantage of the dim light and concrete wall and ran from the area and took refuge in a nearby building,” he said.

Raghunath said immediately afterwards the security personnel sealed the area to prevent militants from escaping and launched an operation to flush them out from the multi-storey building.

IG CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi said credit goes to the sentry, who prevented the fidayeen from entering the battalion headquarters of the force.

“Had the militants barged into the camp, there would have been losses,” he said.