KOLKATA: Rahima Bewa and her daughter Kamala Khatun decided hygiene and dignity were essential for them. Despite abject poverty, the 75-year-old woman and her 40-year-old physically-challenged daughter have gone ahead to construct a toilet for themselves at Nowdapara village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The two women live on whatever they earn through begging, after Rahima’s three sons threw them out of the house after the death of their father 20 years ago.

“We have defecated in the open our entire lives. But, some government officials told us that defecating in the open is harmful to our health. Also, it is not safe to attend to the nature’s call in the open. Hence, I want a toilet in my house,” Rahima said.

Eight out of 23 districts in West Bengal have been declared as Open Defecation Free, and Murshidabad is not one of them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project Swachh Bharat is non-operational in West Bengal, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee runs her own ‘Nirmal Bangla’ project.

Under the state government scheme, a grant of `10,000 is provided to beneficiaries who have to chip in with `900 for construction of toilets.

However, Bewa’s sons are said to have availed the benefit and she will have to pay `15,000 for constructing her own toilet out of which she has already paid `2,000 to start construction work.

“She has created an example. We will extend all necessary help,” Murshidabad district magistrate P Ulaganathan.

Her efforts have also inspired other people in the neighbourhood. “If a person can construct a toilet by begging, why can’t others do it? Local Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will also extend help to Rahima Bewa,” said local SHG secretary Habiba Bibi.