PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was today admitted in a private hospital in Mumbai after he complained of stomachache and underwent a check-up at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He was admitted to Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai today.

"His treatment is being overseen by senior oncologist P Jagannath," said an official at the hospital.

The official said, "Primary symptoms in Parrikar's case appears to be of an ailment similar to what actor Amitabh Bachchan had been diagnosed with in 2005.

" "Jagannath is the same doctor who successfully performed a surgery on Amitabh Bachchan for diverticulitis, a condition where balloon-like pouches develop in the large intestine.

"Primary symptoms of the Goa chief minister look similar.

We need to wait for results of tests that may be carried out (before reaching a conclusion)," he said.

Parrikar was brought to Mumbai by a flight after initial examination at the GMCH for apparent food poisoning, an official in the chief minister's office had said earlier.

He visited the GMCG last night for check-up, complaining of stomach pain, the official said.

"He went home after initial check-up and again came to the hospital this morning for a second round of check-up.

His health is better now, but he has been referred to a hospital in Mumbai for further check-up," the official had said.

The budget session of the Goa Assembly will begin on Monday.

Parrikar, who also holds finance portfolio, would be presenting the Budget during the session.