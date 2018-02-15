GUWAHATI: A microlight helicopter of the Indian Air Force with two pilots on board crashed on Thursday in Assam's Majuli island, killing both.

Police in the island district confirmed the incident and the deaths.

The incident took place at Sumoimari Chapori, a police officer said, adding that Defence and IAF personnel were on their way to Majuli.

It is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons, the officer added.

