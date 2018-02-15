PANAJI: A `celebration' on Mahashivratri night at the Central jail in Goa turned chaotic with a fight breaking out between inmates and two of them overdosing on `bhaang' and landing in hospital.

Babu Arolkar and Vinay Gadekar, inmates of the Central Jail at Colvale, were admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital late last night, a senior jail official said.

While jail officials didn't come out with any formal statement, a source said that inmates, who were high on bhang (a preparation of cannabis) that had been smuggled into the prison, had a scuffle among themselves.

Sub-inspector Rohan Madgaonkar of Mapusa police said that the Jail Superintendent has lodged a complaint under section 358 (assault) of the IPC, and further probe is on.