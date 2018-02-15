MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will invite open tenders before March 15 for making a biopic on the life of 19th century social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and has set aside Rs 20 crore for the purpose.

The film is expected to be released within one year and stress will be laid upon selecting a production house with a good distribution network, an Information and Publicity department official said today.

"In the Cabinet meeting held yesterday, the government set aside Rs 20 crore for the film, for which open tenders will be called before March 15," he said.

DGIPR Director General Brijesh Singh said unlike previous biopics, this film will be released on Over the top (OTT) media platform, which will enable it to be streamed on the internet through Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc.

"The selected producer will be asked to give the government a presentation.

This will help us in understanding the seriousness with which he has studied the issue," he said.

Listing the criterion for the eligibility, Singh said the producer concerned should have a good distribution network and a history of producing quality films.

"Because unlike the previous biopics, like on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we want this commercial film to reach a wide audience so that the qualities of Mahatma Phule can be imbibed in day to day life," he added.

A committee of experts, including researchers and historians, will be formulated to ascertain historical facts to avoid any controversy.

Singh said revenues from the film will be shared with the producer on a profit sharing basis and that the film has been planned for its inspirational value and not earning money.