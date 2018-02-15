MATHURA: A BJP legislator here had a narrow escape as a boom barrier at Mahuvan Toll Plaza on the National Highway 2 fell on his running vehicle, followed by a ruckus by his supporters, police said today.

The incident occurred yesterday when Legislator Puran Prakash was going to participate in an event.

"If my driver did not apply break timely, the accident would have been fatal," the legislator said.

Following the incident, his supporters, who were present nearby, started beating the toll plaza staff for behaving carelessly.

The legislator later filed an FIR against the staff and management of the toll plaza in Farah Police Station here.

However, no FIR has been filed by the staff of Mahuvan Toll Plaza, the police said.