GUWAHATI: The Congress and the BJP are now caught trying to outdo each other to woo voters in Nagaland where Christianity is a major religion. The two parties are left with no other option after the influential Nagaland Baptist Church Council warned voters of ‘Hindutva forces’.

The Congress has committed to facilitate the visit of Christians to Jerusalem. “…Since when have we made pilgrimages a part of our life? The Congress party proposes: By an act of the state government, a Board will be established to facilitate minorities (read Christians) to visit Holy Land at a subsidised cost,” the Congress election manifesto reads.

Interestingly, the matter was first discussed at a meeting of BJP’s Committee on Vision Document. The Congress got a whiff and included it in its manifesto.

“The BJP has been under vitriolic attacks from various sections, which are running a campaign branding the party as one which stands for Hindus alone. So, BJP has to assert that it is a secular party and that it is not a threat to Christianity. The decision on pilgrimage at subsidised costs has been more or less finalised,” a BJP leader said.

The BJP is set to release its Vision Document on February 16.