MAHARAJGANJ: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) today said a Nepal-based suspected drug smuggler was arrested and 85 gram smack seized from his possession.

The man was identified as Gopal Thapa (23) and the cost of the seized smack was nearly Rs 85 lakh, the SSB said.

Deputy Commandant of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Dilip Jha said, "Last night, during a routine checking at Danda Head border post on Indo-Nepal border the SSB arrested the Nepal-based drug smuggler."

During interrogation, the accused said he had brought the smack from India and also disclosed his links with drug smugglers in the Nepal, he said.

He said that a case under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at Sonauli Police Station.