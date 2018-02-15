BHADARWAH: A vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 150-feet deep gorge in Bhaderwah belt today killing one person while six others were injured, police said.

According to officials, a TATA Sumo was on its way to Thathri from Nagni (Bonjwah) today morning, when it met with an accident at Donadi area on Gandoh-Thathri road.

Â A team from Kahara police post and locals rushed to the spot and shifted all 7 injured persons to the Trauma Hospital in Thathri, SDPO, Gandoh, Sunny Gupta said.

Later, two seriously injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, Doda, where one of them succumbed to injuries, he added.

Â Â Â The deceased was identified as Jarnail Singh, 38, son of Jia Lal, resident of Nagni, Gupta said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem, the SDPO added.

Police has registered a case at Police Station, Gandoh, the official said.