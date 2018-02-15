NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday demanded police to explain how the arrested Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan escaped from the site of Batla House encounter in the first place.

Khurshid’s reaction came after Delhi Police announced arrest of Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid.

Police said Ariz was associated with Atif Amin, who was killed in Batala House encounter, but he had escaped from Batala House encounter.

Talking to ANI, Khurshid said, “He should have been arrested from site of encounter itself. Police should explain why he was not arrested then, how he was allowed to escape. Now, he has been arrested, police should explain how he escaped.”

The Congress leader, however, demanded that police should put him on trial quickly.

“It is job of the police to arrest anybody who is reasonably accused of being involved in any criminal act. Someone was arrested and they should put him on trial quickly, make him accountable,” Khurshid said.

Earlier in the day, police said Ariz Khan alias Junaid was also linked to serial blasts in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi.

A team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Ariz Khan (32) from Banwasa on Indo-Nepal border.