PATNA: The RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar has reached an agreement over seat sharing in the by-polls for two Assembly segments and one Lok Sabha constituency and will announce the candidates today, a top Congress leader in the state today said.

"I met senior RJD leaders Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav this evening. The alliance between both parties is intact. We will fight the by-polls together and announce our candidates for the same tomorrow," acting president of the Bihar Congress Kaukab Qadri told PTI.

The bypolls in all the three seats will be held on March 11.

"Our detractors would be hugely disappointed to learn that their hopes of strains in the alliance, speculations about which arose after some statements by some leaders, are dashed," Qadri claimed.

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief was referring to statements made by Congress leaders Sadanand Singh and Ashok Choudhary yesterday.

Singh had said that the Congress should fight Bhabhua Assembly seat "even if" RJD insisted on fielding its candidate there.

Choudhary had suggested that the party should stake its claim over Araria Lok Sabha seat which has fallen vacant following the death of sitting MP Mohd Taslimuddin.

RJD general secretary Bhola Yadav said "all is well with the alliance.

Whatever has been decided, will be made public jointly by leaders of both parties tomorrow".

Meanwhile, sources in both parties confirmed that the Congress was likely to contest Bhabhua where by-poll has been necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Anand Bhushan Pandey.

The RJD is likely to field its candidates in Araria as well as Jahanabad Assembly seat which has fallen vacant due to the demise of MLA Mundrika Yadav.

Taslimuddin's son Sarfaraz Alam had quit the JD(U) last week to join the RJD.

He shared the stage with Tejashwi Yadav at a public meeting in Araria early this week leading to speculations that he might be fielded from the seat which was represented by his father.

