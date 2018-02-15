LUCKNOW: Chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi today claimed that he has filed a police complaint against spokesperson of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalilurrahman Sajjad Nomani at a police station here for his alleged inflammatory remarks.

However, police did not confirm receiving any such complaint.

In a statement issued here today, Rizvi said, "In my complaint I have stated that All India Muslim Personal Law Board supports the ideology of the terrorists, and they never want that the Ayodhya issue be resolved.

" Rizvi referred to Nomani's February 9 statement made in Hyderabad during AIMPLB meet, and alleged, "Nomani through his statement is conspiring to wage a civil war in the country by instigating the Muslims.

This amounts to sedition.

" SHO Hazratganj Anand Shahi, when contacted, said that he has not received any such complaint.

Despite repeated attempts, Nomani could not be contacted for comments.