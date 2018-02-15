JAIPUR: Opposition Congress today created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly and boycotted the Question Hour following the suspension of a question related to illegal gravel mining.

The question about action against illegal gravel mining, asked by ruling party MLA Prahlad Gunjan, was part of a list of questions.

When it was the time to take up the question, Speaker Kailash Meghwal said that it had been suspended and would be answered later.

The Congress members then created an uproar, saying the government did not want to answer an important question and also boycotted the Question Hour.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said the government was willing to answer.

He requested the speaker to include the question on the day when questions for the mines department would be taken up.

The speaker said that it was suspended on technical grounds and would be answered later.