JALPAHARI (WEST BENGAL): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she shot off another letter to the BJP-led central government asking it to withdraw the controversial Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill.

Addressing a rally here in West Midnapore district, she described the Bill as 'anti-people' and accused the central government of not thinking about the poor.

"They always talk big. They are coming up with a Bill which is anti-people. Before coming here today, I have again written a strong letter to them (the Centre) asking for withdrawal of the Bill," Banerjee said.

This is her second letter to the Centre demanding withdrawal of the FRDI Bill.

Opposition parties has been criticising the bill for some of its controversial provisions, including a bail-in clause.

This clause has been commented upon by experts as of bringing potential harm to deposits, in the form of savings accounts.

The government, however, said it will fully protect public deposits in financial institutions.

"You cannot simply digest common people's money. People are scared today. You cannot take away the money of the poor. You will have to withdraw the Bill," she said at the state government programme before inaugurating a cluster of projects this afternoon.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had acknowledge her first letter in this connection, said Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo.

"I had written to the BJP-led central government to withdraw it. The Finance Minister had acknowledged my letter. But he made a minister of state write a reply stating that nothing will happen to the poor," she stated.

The chief minister had on Tuesday announced that Trinamool Congress will start a nationwide protest unless the Bill is withdrawn.