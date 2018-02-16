Army Chief Bipin Rawat addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today held extensive talks with Britan's Chief of General Staff Gen Nicholas Carter and explored ways to expand defence cooperation between the two countries.

Rawat and Carter also deliberated on evolving security situation in the region, an Army official said.

"The focus of talks was on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation," he said.

India and Britain have robust defence cooperation.

All the three services of both the countries regularly hold joint exercises besides having wide-ranging cooperation in other areas.

The last joint exercise between the armies of the two countries was held in Bikaner from December 1-14 last year.

The joint naval exercise 'Konkan' was held in May last year at Plymouth in the UK.