Ariz Khan alias Junaid one of the most wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist being taken to a court by Delhi Police Special Cell after his arrest in New Delhi on Wednesday. | PTI

NEW DELHI:The Delhi Police will be looking to unearth Indian Mujahideen's existing modules in India and take down the terror group's operatives and sympathisers on leads from its two recently-arrested top members, a senior policeman said today.

Ariz Khan was caught by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police from the Indo-Nepal border last Tuesday, while his Nepal-based associate Tauqeer was arrested in January.

The duo will be put through joint interrogation for cross checking information provided by them, the senior Special Cell officer said.

Khan will also be taken to different states where serial blasts were executed by the IM, to unearth their network, the official said requesting anonymity.

Khan was sent to 25 days police custody by a Delhi court last evening.

Seeking his remand, the Special Cell told the court that he was required to be quizzed over the Batla House case besides various other serial blasts in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi.

Khan was allegedly involved in the Batla House encounter with Delhi Police in 2008.

He had managed to escape along with his associate Shahzad during the encounter, in which Delhi Police inspector Mahesh Chandra Sharma was killed, the officer said.

Khan was also linked with deadly terror strikes in UP courts, Ahmadabad, Surat and Jaipur, during 2007-2008, in which about 165 people were killed and over 535 were injured, police said.