BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed Bhaskar Choube as the acting chairman of the state's Public Service Commission.

An order to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department last evening, an official of the public relations department said today.

Choube is currently a member of the commission.

Besides carrying out his existing duties as a member, Choube will also hold the additional charge of acting chairman of the commission, he added.