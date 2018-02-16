The Supreme Court today ruled that Karnataka should provide 177.2 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu and ordered the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

The apex court allots 14.75 TMC ft of water more to Karnataka over and above the Tribunal award of 270 TMC ft.

The court said that a higher allocation was given to Karnataka because of Bengaluru's drinking water needs. The city has acquired a global status over the years, the court said.

Court says higher allocation to Karnataka for drinking water need of Bangalore, which has acquired a global status over the years @NewIndianXpress — kanusarda (@sardakanu_TNIE) February 16, 2018

In 2007, the Cauvery tribunal awarded 192 TMC ft of water to Tamil Nadu. So, this will mean that Tamil Nadu's share has now been reduced.

The apex court also said that 20 TMC of ground water in Tamil Nadu had not been accounted for and needed to be seen, reports ANI.

AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan says Supreme Court verdict reducing the quantum of the Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu is indeed a setback. "Tamil Nadu government will take appropriate steps," he said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition, Durai Murugan says"SC verdict on #Cauverywater is a big shock for Tamilnadu; it is an injustice done to TN; I accuse TN govt of failing to conduct the case before SC efficiently; AIADMK govt has to be held responsible for this verdict @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) February 16, 2018

The court maintains Cauvery Tribunal award of 30 TMC ft water for Kerala and 7 TMC ft for Puducherry.

The verdict comes on appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the final award of the Cauvery Water Tribunal in 2007 on the allocation of water to them.

ALSO READ | All you need to know about the water sharing row between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and including Justices Amitava Roy and Khanwilkar pronounced the verdict on February 16, which was reserved by them in September last year.

The water sharing issue has been a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as the water is not only a source of drinking water, but is used for agricultural purposes by farmers of both the states.

Last year, the apex court had ordered Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every day as an interim measure till the appeals are finally decided by it.

(With inputs from Express News Service)