The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Karnataka should provide 177.2 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu and ordered the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

The apex court also allotted 14.75 TMC ft of water more to Karnataka over and above the Tribunal award of 270 TMC ft.

The court said that a higher allocation was given to Karnataka keeping in mind Bengaluru's drinking water crisis. The city has acquired a global status over the years, the court said.

Court says higher allocation to Karnataka for drinking water need of Bangalore, which has acquired a global status over the years @NewIndianXpress — kanusarda (@sardakanu_TNIE) February 16, 2018

In 2007, the Cauvery tribunal awarded 192 TMC ft of water to Tamil Nadu. So, this will mean that Tamil Nadu's share has now been reduced.

The apex court also said that 20 TMC of ground water in Tamil Nadu had not been accounted for and needed to be seen, reports ANI.

AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan says Supreme Court verdict reducing the quantum of the Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu is indeed a setback. "Tamil Nadu government will take appropriate steps," he said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition, Durai Murugan says"SC verdict on #Cauverywater is a big shock for Tamilnadu; it is an injustice done to TN; I accuse TN govt of failing to conduct the case before SC efficiently; AIADMK govt has to be held responsible for this verdict @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) February 16, 2018

The court maintains Cauvery Tribunal award of 30 TMC ft water for Kerala and 7 TMC ft for Puducherry.

The Supreme Court's ruling on decades-old water sharing dispute between Karnataka and other riparian states in Cauvery basin has come as a partial relief to the state. The farming community, political parties and Raitha sangha leaders who had eagerly awaited the final verdict were among partially relieved with the verdict.

The verdict comes on appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the final award of the Cauvery Water Tribunal in 2007 on the allocation of water to them.

Another relief for Karnataka was no decision on the constitution of Cauvery Management Board yet, which would have taken over reservoir management and discharge of water considering the needs of states.

Karnataka had also pleaded the Court to consider 20 tmc ft of underground water resources in Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu. It had felt that fixing monthly quota without taking the availability of water in reservoirs was unscientific .

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around KRS reservoir and prominent towns including Mandya, in the wake of final verdict.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and including Justices Amitava Roy and Khanwilkar pronounced the verdict on February 16, which was reserved by them in September last year.

The water sharing issue has been a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as the water is not only a source of drinking water, but is used for agricultural purposes by farmers of both the states.

Last year, the apex court had ordered Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every day as an interim measure till the appeals are finally decided by it.

