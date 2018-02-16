NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the role of a live “agony uncle” as he interacted with thousands of students from across the country on Friday in New Delhi and gave them tips on dealing with challenges related to examination and life in general.

As far as children of India are concerned, he said, they are "born politicians". "They know how to get their work done."

He asked the students not to compete with others, and advised parents not to put unnecessary pressure on their wards by comparing them with other children. "Every child is different. Try to find out what they are good at and don't force your dreams on them. Try to be friends with your children," the Prime Minister suggested.

Before he took questions from the students, Modi said "it was his exam today", and extended his thanks to his teachers for whom he is "still a student".

"They inspired me to keep the student alive in me," the PM told about 2000 students, teachers and parents who had gathered in person to take part in the programme titled “Pareeksha Pe Charcha” and laksh others who were seeing the programme live through video conferences in various parts of the country.

When asked about how to maintain self-confidence, he said, "Self-confidence is very important. It's not a pill or herb. There is no tablet that can be consumed for instant confidence. We have to build it every day."

Modi recalled when he was student, he read Swami Vivekananda's writings who said that you may have the blessings of all the gods and goddesses, but if you don't believe in yourself, then all those blessings are futile.

In the course of the event which lasted about two hours, Modi took questions on a range of subjects, including nervousness, anxiety, concentration, peer pressure, parents’ expectations, and the role of teachers. His answers were laced with wit, humour and a number of different illustrative examples.

He spoke about the importance of a healthy balance between intelligence quotient and emotional quotient. "Emotional bonding is essential for your overall development. It helps in forging relationships. Intelligence without an emotional connect is worthless. IQ might help you achieve success, but EQ gives you a meaning in life," the PM added.

The event came days after a book penned by Modi “Exam Warriors” was released to guide students and their parents on how to deal with stress related to tests.